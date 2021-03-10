Deadly Dixie Highway crashes prompt continued push for change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With two deadly crossover crashes on Dixie Highway in just the past two weeks, city leaders are continuing to push for changes on the busy roadway.
A driver was killed on Dixie Highway near Orell Road after crossing the center line, and slamming into a pickup head-on Tuesday.
The collision happened in Valley Station, south of the Snyder Freeway.
Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler, District 14, acknowledged Dixie’s dangerous reputation, and said she’s trying to fix it.
“Dixie Highway has been called ‘Dixie Dieway’ for as long as I can remember,” Fowler said. “I always lived off of the highway close in the Valley Station area. The fatality rate is just the worst highway in the state.”
In addition to the Tuesday night crash, the death of Madelynn Troutt, 17, marked another tragedy along the stretch of road earlier this month.
“Not only fatalities, but life changing and altering crashes,” Fowler said. “The crossover accidents are an issue. Both of the fatalities in the last two weeks were crossovers. So, I feel like, if you have a median that is not mountable, it’s less likely a crossover crash could happen.”
Fowler said that protection is already in place in some spots on Dixie Highway, adding the New Dixie Highway Project has been completed to Greenwood Road, which includes medians in some areas.
The councilwoman believes they are making a difference.
“I promise you there’s been less fatalities,” she said. “That’s the main thing. That’s why we try every year to talk with the state and make sure that, as their plans go forward, they have not forgotten about Dixie Highway.”
Fowler, though, wants to see more of those medians stretching as far south as the Jefferson County border. She said she included that in the city’s vision for the corridor back in 2015.
The completion of those projects is dependent on approval in the state transportation budget, which typically happens every two years.
Fowler said she advocates on behalf of her constituents each time it’s up for discussion and when accidents happen.
“Every time there is another accident, I’m calling and asking where are we at, are we any closer, because it’s so important to people’s lives,” Fowler said. “People are tired of seeing people die. I am. It’s just sad.”
Fowler said there is a possibility some of the southern most parts of Dixie Highway in Jefferson County nearing West Point, Kentucky, could see small concrete barriers if other safety measures prove ineffective.
