Double shooting in Russell under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a double shooting in Russell.
Two men were shot in the 400 block of South 17th Street, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. They were transported to UofL Hospital for treatment where it was determined they both had injuries that are not life-threatening.
No further information was provided.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
This story will be updated.
