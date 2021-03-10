FORECAST: Keep the umbrella handy the next few days

- Mild overnight lows in the 50s on southerly winds
- Much above average temperatures one more day - Thursday
- Rain chances increase 1″-3″ possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be breezy overnight with mild lows in the 50s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but dry.
Expect the clouds to linger with a slight chance for a sprinkle early Thursday. A better rain chance will arrive later in the afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms. One more day in the 70s thanks to gusty southerly winds.
A band of rain and thunder will push south toward the I-64 corridor by midnight Thursday night, slowly sinking south of Louisville by sunrise Friday. Expect some heavy rain with this. Temperatures will slide into the mid 50s once the rain pushes southward.
There will be a break from the rain for a lot of us by late morning on Friday. An additional round of rain is possible Friday afternoon into the evening along and south of I-64, but that depends on how far south the front sinks during the day.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the weekend forecast with much cooler air in places with highs in the 50s. A more significant rain chance appears Monday.
Kentucky and Indiana Statewide Tornado Drills are scheduled for 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
St. Patrick’s Day is Wednesday with highs back in the 60s and scattered thunderstorms.
