Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/10

Warm and windy! Enjoy it, once we move toward sunset Thursday and beyond...rain chances will take place on a near daily basis. The good news is that we won’t get it all at once and hopefully that will ease flooding woes. But around here, we have to take each system at a time.
The weekend does look cool with perhaps some passing light rain, so keep that in mind if you have plans.
The video will cover each of these systems PLUS a look at the trends for the final days of winter.
