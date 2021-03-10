Gov. Beshear: Kentucky’s positivity rate continues to decrease, 1,010 additional COVID cases Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the commonwealth’s positivity rate continues to decline as more and more Kentuckians receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Wednesday, Beshear confirmed the positivity rate is now 3.93 percent for the commonwealth based on a seven-day rolling average.
“This shows we’re stepping up to do what it takes to protect each other until we cross the finish line,” Beshear said in a release.
An additional 1,010 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Wednesday’s update, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 412,924.
Beshear also confirmed 39 deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky Wednesday. Total number of deaths due to the virus is now 4,884.
The total number of people in Kentucky who have been fully vaccinated is now 881,477.
Other information provided in Wednesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 524
- Patients currently in ICU : 138
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 75
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
