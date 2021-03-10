Kentucky lawmakers comb through no-knock warrant bills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nearly one year after Breonna Taylor’s death, members of the Kentucky House of Representatives are discussing at least two police reform bills dealing with no-knock warrants.
One of the bills is named after Taylor and would essentially ban all no-knock warrants statewide.
House Bill 21, sponsored by Democratic Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville, would require police officers to submit to drug and alcohol testing after deadly incidents among other changes.
“[The bill] would mandate that there is a EMT where the raid or no knock is about to happen,” Scott said.
The other piece of legislation pertaining to no-knock warrants, Senate Bill 4, sets up new rules and requirements for police entry without warning.
Both bills were discussed in the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday.
In March 2020, Louisville Metro Police Department officers had secured a no-knock drug warrant for Taylor’s apartment the night she died. The officers said they did knock and announce themselves, though some other witnesses claim they did not.
As the officers forced their way into Taylor’s apartment, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot in return. Walker ultimately shot LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly in the femoral artery, but Mattingly survived.
The subsequent shootout resulted in Taylor’s death after she was hit several times.
Walker was not injured and told investigators afterward that he thought the LMPD narcotics officers were home intruders.
