Louisville’s mass vaccination site switches to Pfizer vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A big switchover at the LouVax mass vaccination site Wednesday caused a bit of a delay for people getting vaccinated. The site is now administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Metro Public Health and Wellness says there was a delay on Wednesday because staff was being extra careful about administering the Pfizer vaccine and getting patient information.
For the past 10 weeks, people who have been coming to Broadbent arena have received the Moderna vaccine. It’s still being given to those who need their booster. Starting Wednesday, if you are getting your first vaccine, it will be the one from Pfizer.
“I’m 64 years old and I have health problems, it’s important for me,” says Diana Sydnor, who got her Pfizer vaccine Wednesday.
Sharon Self was also excited to be at Broadbent.
“I’m getting my vaccine, my first dose,” Self said.
“My kids wanted me to have this because I plan on going visiting, and I plan on being safe,” Velma Peterson said.
People who spoke WAVE 3 News at LouVax Wednesday say it doesn’t matter which vaccine they got. They were just happy to get one.
The vaccines Metro Public Health and Wellness receive come from the Kentucky Department of Health.
“They’ve made some changes based on available supply nationwide,” Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage from Metro Public Health and Wellness said.
The Moderna vaccine is still being given to people like Maureen Hoover getting their second dose.
“It took so long to get in but I did it,” Hoover said.
The big difference between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine?
“They are stored differently the temperature requirements,” Dr. Hartlage said.
Both vaccines are mRNA vaccines and require two-doses for full efficacy, but Pfizer is stored at colder temperatures.
“The Pfizer drug also has to be diluted before it’s drawn up into a dose that can be given into a patient,” Hartlage said.
Hartlage says the efficacy rate of both Moderna and Pfizer are very similar and so are side effects.
“They are both very good drugs the biggest difference from a patient standpoint is the second dose for Pfizer is due after 21 days where as second dose for Modena is a 28 day gap,” Hartlage said.
People getting the Moderna booster drive into Broadbent in a separate lane to make sure there is no confusion on what vaccine they are here for.
For the foreseeable future people getting their first dose will get the Pfizer vaccine.
The health department does have the one dose Johnson & Johnson (Jansenn) vaccine. That will not be given to people at LouVax but, instead the health department is using the Jansenn vaccine for the homeless or populations that are difficult to reach.
