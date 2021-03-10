Man killed in head-on Dixie Highway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man killed in a head-on crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday night has been released.
According to the Jefferson County Coroners Office, Shaun Koppel, 40, of Louisville, died at the scene from multiple injuries.
Officer Beth Ruoff, an LMPD spokeswoman, said around 9 p.m., a passenger car being driven by Koppel was going northbound on Dixie Hwy. at West Orell Road when it crossed into the southbound lane and crashed into a truck. The driver of the truck had non-serious injuries.
Both lanes on Dixie Hwy. in the 12300 block were closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash and cleared the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is looking into the cause of the crash.
