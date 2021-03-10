Man killed in head-on Dixie Highway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a head-on crash on Dixie Highway Tuesday night, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.
At about 9 p.m., a man driving northbound in a passenger car on Dixie Hwy. at West Orell Road crossed into the southbound lane, crashing into a truck. The driver of the truck had non-serious injuries, but the driver of the car died at the scene, Ruoff said.
The identities of the drivers were not revealed.
Both lanes on Dixie Hwy. in the 12300 block will be shut down for about three hours as officers investigate and clear the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is looking into the cause of the crash.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.