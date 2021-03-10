More investment promised in West Louisville with new healthcare facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new medical facility is coming to the West End of Louisville.
Norton Healthcare officials said Wednesday it’s part of their plan to achieve health equity in all parts of the city.
It’s all part of a much larger investment into West Louisville and the Russell Neighborhood.
There aren’t that many quiet places around 12th and Jefferson during the day. Whether it’s the construction sounds from The Village @ West Jefferson or the several other developments going up in the area, those making the investment say those nioses are the sounds of moving forward.
“The sound of jackhammers in the background means progress,” said Norton Healthcare CEO and President Russell Cox. “The sights of housing going up around us, the feel of momentum and traffic around us, it is exactly what the whole point of a health equity institute is all about.”
Cox said Norton’s Institute for Health Equity has found a permanent home inside The Village at West Jefferson.
The Village will become home to a wide range of resources for West Louisville once it’s totally built.
Cox said it’s the perfect spot to expand even further into the area, led by Dr. Kelly McCants.
Norton already invested 5 million dollars in the New Sports and Learning complex near 30th and Ali and even more resources at the West End YMCA.
So, why here and why now? Cox said it’s all about serving the underserved.
“When you look at this, you can actually see a place with intentionality,” said Cox, “one of saying, ’what are the barriers?’, [we can] come here and knock down those barriers.”
Cox says when he approached Dr. McCants about finding someone to run the institute last year - McCants told him not to look further, saying he was the man for the job.
“Growing up in a vulnerable community, I knew exactly how to relate.,” said McCants, currently serving as the institute’s executive director, “and if the organization needs help, why not give my lived experiences so that I can help the move the organization forward?”
The Norton facility and the others than plan on moving into the Village at West Jefferson should be in operation by summer.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.