New courthouse assistant hopes to bring some normalcy back to downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new face around downtown Louisville, one that folks will get to know in the coming weeks.
For many workers adjusting to doing things differently for the past year during the pandemic, it’s been an even bigger hurdle for those with disabilities.
“There’s a new kid in town,” former Jefferson District Judge David Holton said as his 18-month-old black lab jumped out of his car driven by Holton’s wife.
The kid he’s referring to just arrived in the River City, and is named Coach.
Coach, Holton’s new service dog, is getting his first look at the Louisville sidewalks, crosswalks and traffic lights with Holton, Kentucky’s first blind judge who now works as an attorney. The new helper and companion is named in honor of Holton’s father.
“He passed away 18 months ago,” Holton said of his father. “My dad was a school teacher and a coach. He coached golf, cross country and track.”
In January, Holton lost another best friend, longtime service dog Rock, a fixture around the courthouse.
“We had a lot of feedback from the community when Rock passed away,” Holton said.
Rock followed another loyal black lab and downtown staple Buddy. Because of COVID-19, the former judge had to adapt once again, this time because Coach’s handlers from Ohio couldn’t come to Kentucky.
“Because of the virus,” Holton said, “they said, ‘You’ve got to come to us.’”
Without handlers to go over the downtown streets as they did before, it’s a little tricky.
“It was really good to get the dogs acclimated here, for instance, at the Hall of Justice, where we spent all of our time,” Holton said of his experience with his other dogs.
In 2021, there will be some bumps in the road, or fire hydrants blocking the sidewalks for Coach to get used to. Holton is confident his dog will figure it out. An hour in, he was already gaining a fan club.
“Everyone is ready to welcome the judge and his new dog,” said Ralph Smock, a court clerk since 1980. Smock heard the new courthouse mascot was on his way.
“It’s a very exciting day, as a matter of fact, I’m late getting back to court,” he said. “But I had to come see the Coach.”
Judge David Bowles said that after a year of pandemic procedures, the dog brings calm and some normalcy back to the courthouse.
“Things have been greatly different,” Bowles said. “Everybody’s had to adjust, and most of my time is spent in front of a computer screen or on Zoom; it’s just not the same.”
Holton said of his dog and the friendship his other four-legged friends have helped him find over the years, “I think they’re going to welcome him. This city of Louisville has been very kind to me and all my dogs.”
