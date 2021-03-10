Officials search for missing 22-year-old last seen in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LENSAlert has been issued for a missing 22-year-old woman last seen in the Valley Station neighborhood.
Sarah Rinas is listed by MetroSafe as 5 foot, 4 inches tall and about 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. She was last seen near the 8900 block of Seaforth Way.
Officials said Rinas may be accompanied by a small black and white terrier dog.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
