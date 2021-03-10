Officials search for missing 22-year-old last seen in Valley Station

Officials search for missing 22-year-old last seen in Valley Station
Sarah Rinas, 22, was last seen near the 8900 block of Seaforth Way, according to MetroSafe. (Source: MetroSafe)
By Dustin Vogt | March 10, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 2:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A LENSAlert has been issued for a missing 22-year-old woman last seen in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Sarah Rinas is listed by MetroSafe as 5 foot, 4 inches tall and about 125 pounds, with brown hair and hazel-colored eyes. She was last seen near the 8900 block of Seaforth Way.

Officials said Rinas may be accompanied by a small black and white terrier dog.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
WAVE 3 News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.