8 people, including a child, shot in Louisville on violent Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s violent Tuesday ended with reports of eight people being shot in an approximate eight-hour span, including a child who was left with a graze wound and a man shot by an officer after a police chase.
The rash of shootings started around 2:45 p.m. after a police chase through Louisville ended with an LMPD officer shooting a suspect, Darrell Browning. Browning had reportedly hit several cars before officers were able to bring him to a stop near a busy shopping center at Hikes Point and Champions Trace Circle.
Witnesses told WAVE 3 News they saw Browning firing a gun before he was shot. An ambulance was called after he was struck, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Minutes later, around 3 p.m., LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers were dispatched to the area of South 7th Street and Hill Street, where a male teenager was found who had been shot. He was brough to the hospital with an injury not believed to be life-threatening.
An hour later, around 4 p.m., a woman was reportedly shot multiple times at South 22nd Street and West Madison. Officers responded and found a child with a graze wound from the same shooting. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment and are believed to survive, Ruoff said.
Several hours later, after 9 p.m., three more shootings rung out in the streets of Louisville in a 45-minute span that left four more people hurt.
On South 36th Street, a man in his 20s was found around 9:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound and was brought to UofL Hospital for treatment.
Fifteen minutes later at 9:30 p.m., a man and woman were reportedly shot, Ruoff said, at South 28th Street and West Gaulbert Avenue. Their injuries were determined not to be life-threatening after they were brought to the hospital.
Around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Greenwood Avenue after a reported shooting; a man in his early 30s was found there who had been shot. His injury was also determined to be not life-threatening, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.
No suspect information has been provided regarding any of the shootings that happened following the afternoon police chase and officer-involved shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
