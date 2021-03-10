Preston Highway shooting sends one to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Prestonia late Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Preston Highway, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
A man was found by officers who had been shot and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injury was not revealed.
No possible suspect information was provided.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
