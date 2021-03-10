‘Scared for our lives’: LMPD officer shoots suspect after chase leaves several cars damaged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A police chase through Louisville ended with an LMPD officer shooting a suspect Tuesday afternoon.
According to Metrosafe, Saint Matthews Police Department reported a stolen white Dodge Ram to LMPD when an officer spotted the suspect, Darrell Browning, driving a similar truck.
A chase began through Louisville that ended at about 2:45 p.m. at Hikes Point and Champions Trace Circle near a busy shopping center that includes a Walmart, Target and Kroger.
Witnesses told WAVE 3 News they were scared for their lives and that they saw the suspect firing a gun after hitting several cars in the area.
An officer then exchanged gunfire with Browning.
“The officer’s gunfire did strike the suspect. He was taken to University Hospital,” LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
Browning’s condition has not been released, nor is it known what prompted the chase.
Tuesday’s incident was the first LMPD officer-involved shooting of the year.
It is not clear whether body camera video from the shooting is available.
FOP President Ryan Nichols showed up to the scene shortly after the incident to ensure officers were following due process and protocols. LMPD now operates under new protocols that allow Kentucky State Police to lead investigations when there is an officer-involved shooting.
In the summer of 2019, under former Chief Steve Conrad, LMPD policy allowed officers to chase stolen vehicles after a spike in drive-by shootings; before then, policy only allowed officers to pursue “violent felony” suspects.
The amended policy was extended through June 2020. It has not been rescinded.
“We were scared for our lives,” Cortessa Moore said.
Moore was in her car with her stepson, Zaylen Plasit, when they were struck by Browning during the police chase.
“We just wanted to duck and make sure we were safe at that moment,” she said.
Added Plasit: “I seen a car hit us and she got out the car and I was stuck in the car. It was a couple minutes after the wreck; he was shooting.”
That’s all the pair is left with after running errands on a Tuesday afternoon; the sights and sounds of an officer-involved shooting left in their minds.
On the ground, pieces of Moore’s car were scattered, but both told WAVE 3 News they weren’t hurt.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
