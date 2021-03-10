Suspect in LMPD chase has long history of fleeing police, other crimes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect who led Louisville Metro Police Department officers on a wild chase that ended in shots fired Tuesday had active warrants. He also had been arrested for resisting law enforcement and fleeing and evading officers just weeks ago.
On top of that, the criminal record for Darrell Browning includes a history of theft, drugs and being accused as a part of a criminal syndicate, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters discovered.
He was considered a fugitive, stemming from charges involving Jeffersontown Police, court records show. Those charges originated on Jan. 27, 2021. Browning received more than 15 charges, including engaging in organized crime, fleeing or evading police, multiple charges for a reported stolen vehicle and multiple counts of theft by unlawful taking,
After those alleged crimes, Judge Annie O’Connell set a $25,000 bond.
In November, Browning had been arrested for resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness while committing aggressive driving. He was also charged as a habitual offender.
In June of 2020, he was found with drugs and a stolen gun after crashing a car, according to LMPD. He was released on his own recognizance by Judge Jen Wilcox and was told not to have guns again.
Shelby County officials had also previously cited him on two different occasions for drugs, including meth. He was released once on his own recognizance and once administratively.
Tuesday’s LMPD chase ended after Browning hit several cars before officers were able to bring him to a stop near a busy shopping center at Hikes Point and Champions Trace Circle.
Witnesses told WAVE 3 News they were scared for their lives and that they saw the suspect firing a gun.
An LMPD officer shot Browning and called for an ambulance before he was rushed to the hospital.
This story will be updated.
