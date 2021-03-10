TARC issuing downtown Louisville detour in response to weekend road closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC has announced it will be implementing a detour in the downtown Louisville service area due to upcoming road closures over the weekend.
Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday morning that several blocks adjacent to Jefferson Square Park would be pedestrian traffic only starting after the morning rush hour Friday, March 12 through to Sunday, March 14 for city events planned this weekend on the anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death.
TARC said to prevent any potential delays or interruptions to their service, they will detour service from 4th Street to 7th Street, and from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Market Street Friday through Sunday.
The transportation company said the detour will also affect TARC3 service throughout the weekend.
A list of closed stops and alternate available routes can be found on TARC’s website. Anyone needing additional assistance is asked to call TARC’s customer service line at (502) 585-1234.
