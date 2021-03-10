Vigil to be held Wednesday night to honor Jacob Stover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A candlelight vigil will take place Wednesday evening to honor Jacob Stover. Friends and family will take gather at the Big Four Lawn starting at 6:45 p.m. The ceremony will begin at 7:15 p.m. Members of the public are invited, and are encouraged to wear red in Jake’s memory.
The 16-year-old’s body was recovered almost two months since he disappeared kayaking on the Ohio River.
A tugboat operator found the body Monday Monday downstream in the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana in Warrick County.
Stover was last seen on his kayak taking off on the Ohio River on January 10.
