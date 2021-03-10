What flood? Aggressive clean up clears away debris, trash from Louisville waterfront, but more to be done

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four days after flood waters crested on Louisville’s waterfront, crews have made significant progress in cleaning up the mess left behind.
“Garbage, refrigerators, appliances, lots of tires, 20 or 30 basketballs,” Waterfront Park Facilities Director Gary Pepper said. “This is a pretty significant flood. I’ve been here 25 years and this is the third highest it’s been in 25 years.”
The floodwaters did not rise as high as originally predicted so the river crested on Saturday, sooner than expected. But that’s when the hard work began.
Because the flood water retreated quickly, much of the debris stayed behind on dry land.
“We pile all the stuff up on the sidewalk,” Pepper said. “Public Works brings in their dumpsters, we load up the dumpsters, haul the big bulk out. And once all the material is gone then we begin to get fire hoses out.”
Pepper said all the man-made trash has to first be separated from the natural debris before it can be taken to the Outer Loop disposal facility.
On Sunday, a team of volunteers collected 400 cubic feet of garbage and bagged it up for disposal, enough to fill about 200 kitchen trash bags. Pepper said the volunteers gave professional crews a good head start on a job that could continue well into net week.
Elsewhere, eight miles up river in Harrod’s Creek, the strong smell of bleach was in the air Wednesday as employees of Cunningham’s Creekside restaurant cleaned up after 8 to 10 inches of water flooded the kitchen floor.
“It’s just bringing the equipment back in and getting yourself ready to re-open,” owner Brent George said. “We’re beginning to load up all the equipment again to get ready to go.”
After closing ahead of the rising water, George said his plan is to reopen Friday with carry out and indoor table service.
