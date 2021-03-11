Bullitt County donut shop re-opens after owner loses battle to coronavirus

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County donut shop is back open after the owner died of complications he suffered from COVID-19.
Now his family is left trying to keep the shop afloat.
After Donuts Sky owner Raksmey Ek passed away in February, his wife and children closed the shop.
Now Donuts Sky is back open, and they’re already missing his baking abilities.
“My father, you would see him working, and it looked like as if you were watching a video, but two times speed.” said Ek’s son, Hung. "
Hung and his siblings, with their mother Martha, have relied heavily on community support in the days since re-opening.
Hung said his father who immigrated to the United States from Cambodia as a teenager always worked hard to feed his family.
When customers walked into the store, they were family.
“My father,” Hung explained, “he never expected any [help].”
Customers have been more than willing to patronize the shop since the doors opened again Tuesday.
“I know this company’s been through a lot,” said customer Jaime Sicairos. “We were talking about it at work yesterday. I said, well I’m going to stop by there, leave a little bit early and get some there. I absolutely plan on coming back.”
Hung Ek admires how his mother is handling everything that accompanies a death in the family, all while running a business.
The 17-year-old said he’s got her back.
”She has her hard times, but she’s a strong woman, so she’s been handling it as best she can,” said Hung. “I shoulder my burden, but I also want to shoulder others like my father would.”
Hung says he hopes to continue his father’s legacy. He thankful for all the support he’s gotten, whether from inside the shop, at school, or even his MMA classes.
He specifically wanted to thank his teachers at North Bullitt High School, the folks at Derby City MMA, his family in Cambodia, Mexico and Texas as well as the people of Hillview and nearby areas as well.
Donuts Sky is located at 6470 Old Preston Highway in Hillview.
