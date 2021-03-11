Candlelight vigil held in honor of Jacob Stover

“For me it’s the early mornings we’d get up and go and it would be dark when we left and foggy when we got there. Put the kayaks in or the boat in,” Shawn described. “We had a routine, but that was our time for five, six, seven hours before we come home. Those are special times to me and those are the ones that will be really hard because they were the most recent. They are times when it was just him and I and the world was gone: it was just us in a boat.”