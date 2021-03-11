Candlelight vigil held in honor of Jacob Stover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Big Four Bridge was lit up red on Wednesday night in honor of 16-year-old Jake Stover, the missing kayaker whose body was found on Monday more than 100 miles away.
With the red lights reflecting across the Ohio River and the Big Four Lawn, more than one hundred people gathered to remember him, holding candles, and wearing his favorite color: red.
Several of Jake’s friend spoke during the vigil, describing Jake as their “best friend.”
“The world was better because he was in it,” one of them said, “and may his light continue to shine on his family and friends.”
Jake’s parents, Shawn and Melissa Stover, described Jake as technical but creative. They said he loved art and the outdoors, specifically skiing and fishing.
“He used to say, ‘Just one more,’” his dad said.
“Everything he did was just one more,” his mom added. “One more cast, one more run down the ski slope, just one more time.”
Jake’s passion for being on the water and fishing is was lead him to go kayaking on the Ohio River on Jan. 10.
His kayak was later recovered, but Jake wasn’t there.
Since that day, nearly two months ago, family, friends and volunteers spent hours searching the banks of the river, looking for any sign of him.
On Monday, a tugboat operator found his body in Warrick County near the Newburgh Dam, more than 100 miles from Louisville.
“Not knowing [where he was] was horrible,” Melissa said with tears in her eyes, “but we can start to heal in a different way now, because we know and we don’t have to wonder where he is.”
Jake’s parents said they would like to know who the tugboat operator is.
“Somebody that wasn’t in our lives before and now did something for us that has no idea what that meant to be able to bring [Jake] home,” Shawn said.
Warrick County, Indiana, Coroner Sarah Seaton said Wednesday Jacob’s autopsy revealed his death was “consistent with drowning with hypothermia as a contributing factor.”
Jake’s parents said the past two months have been agonizing, but they are grateful for the hundreds of people who have helped look for him.
“We couldn’t have done a tenth of what we accomplished without everybody coming out and helping us and supporting us. And the companies and businesses and friends and family and strangers,” Shawn said.
Jake was known for his love for life.
“So many things he wanted to do, but unfortunately just didn’t get a chance to,” Shawn said.
“But the opportunities he did have he took advantage of every minute and enjoyed life,” Melissa added.
She said a few years ago, her son started a business doing custom sneakers and restoring old sneakers.
“He and I went and did sneaker shows on the weekends,” she recalled. “He had his own little table and he would restore shoes as he sat there and allow people to watch what he was doing.”
“I just cherish having that time with him,” she said.
Shawn said 2020 allowed him to be home more, so he and Jake would work on the Jeep or go fishing.
“For me it’s the early mornings we’d get up and go and it would be dark when we left and foggy when we got there. Put the kayaks in or the boat in,” Shawn described. “We had a routine, but that was our time for five, six, seven hours before we come home. Those are special times to me and those are the ones that will be really hard because they were the most recent. They are times when it was just him and I and the world was gone: it was just us in a boat.”
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
