UPDATE: Officials confirm body of missing Louisville woman found in Scott Co.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the body of a missing Louisville woman has been found Thursday.
Lauren Reesor, 19, left Louisville on Tuesday heading to Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The search began in Scott County Wednesday night after her car was found abandoned.
Reesor’s car was found in Stamping Ground, backed into a spot off a gravel road on private property.
Later Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed a body was found on Watkinsville Lane in Stamping Ground. The Scott County Coroner’s Office verified the person’s identity as Reesor, and her family was notified of her death Thursday afternoon.
Reesor’s body was sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy. Officials are working to determine the cause of death. At this time, Scott County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play is suspected in Reesor’s death.
“Please join our office in offering condolences to the family of Ms. Reesor during this very difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.