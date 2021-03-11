Community leaders, gun violence survivors spread positivity ahead of weekend protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eyes will be on Louisville once again this weekend as people plan to get together at Jefferson Square Park. Saturday, protesters plan to remember Breonna Taylor on the anniversary of her death.
As the one-year mark of her death looms, so do concerns. Only days ago, videos were posted on social media — some by Louisville Metro police officers — showing protesters outside of a youth cheer competition screaming vulgarities as young children walked with their families.
The protesters were motivated by Breonna Taylor’s death and all Black Americans who have lost their lives to police brutality and gun violence.
Before this Saturday’s gathering happens, community activists and gun violence survivors have a few pieces of advice they hope to share with demonstrators.
“We appreciate anybody who is doing it safety and respectable way — protesting, we’re all for it,” Krista Gwynn said Wednesday. “The more you are all for it, we’re being heard.”
Recanting the painful moments, during a Game Changers Press Conference, Gywnn shared the story of how she and her husband lost their son, Christian Gywnn, in 2019, after he was shot walking home in west Louisville. She spoke with tears streaming down her face, still feeling the strife mothers like she and Taylor’s mother are still going through.
”It’s sad we’re all here still crying for justice,” Gwynn said. “I feel for Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, even though I lost my son before she lost her daughter.”
Activist Christopher 2X, the creator of Game Changers, said there is one thing he is certain about after walking alongside all local families who have been impacted by gun violence.
“If you’re there for Breonna Taylor, please understand... the mother’s voice should supersede anybody’s voice,” 2X said of those thinking of joining any weekend protests.
City crews and LMPD officers have prepared for this weekend by mapping out where blockades will be. The closures start Friday and extend through Sunday, surrounding Jefferson Square Park from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
