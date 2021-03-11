Duke is out of ACC Tournament after positive COVID test, Blue Devils beat UofL Wednesday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Duke is out of the ACC Tournament after a positive COVID test.
The Blue Devils game against Florida State on Thursday night has been canceled. Duke beat UofL 70-56 on Wednesday night in Greensboro, North Carolina.
WAVE 3 Sports confirmed that the positive test was not from a player who played in the game.
According to UofL associate athletic director Kenny Klein, “Our testing was negative last night and we are confident through the ACC’s use of Kinexon digital proximity technology that we will not experience any contact tracing that would affect our team. We are tested daily and on a path to have the requisite consecutive days of negative tests to be able to compete in the NCAA Tournament.”
The UofL team returned from Greensboro late last night.
The bracket and field for the 2021 NCAA Tournament will be unveiled at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
