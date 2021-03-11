Fern Creek El Nopal damaged by fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An early morning fire has caused heavy damage to a Fern Creek restaurant.
Fern Creek firefighters were called to the El Nopal in the 6300 block of Bardstown Road at 3:53 a.m. Lt. Col. Dewayne Hutchens said crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the exterior of the restaurant.
It took about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews cleared the scene approximately four hours after arriving.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.