FORECAST: Windy, wet, warm Thursday; Rain remains through the weekend

- WIND: Gusts near 35 mph today
- HEAVY RAIN: Main round of rain moves in around sunset with a band of heavy rain/thunder. 2-3″ possible.
- WEEKEND: Rounds of light rain/showers remain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind continues to gust near 30 MPH through the afternoon as scattered showers track through the region. Highs try to climb into the upper 60s and low 70s despite the clouds.
Today’s main batch of rain rolls into the area around sunset. A band of rain and thunderstorms pushes south to line up along I-64 this evening. It will slow down as it sags south of I-64 by sunrise. Areas that see repeated rounds of rain can easily have rainfall totals increase quickly.
Rain is likely to kick off our Friday. The rain pushes south the morning leaving us drier towards the afternoon; additional scattered showers may linger in areas south of Louisville Friday afternoon. Highs will sit in the 50s and 60s.
Any remaining rain Friday night will be generally in Southern Kentucky, but again that depends on how far south the front ends up. Expect lows in the 40s by Saturday morning.
More spotty showers are possible north on Sunday. Another system rolls in by dawn Monday to bring another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Flooding concerns will start to increase with this kind of pattern. Stay close to the forecast for updates.
