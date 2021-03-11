Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/11

Rain showers will be spotty into the afternoon with the radar lighting up more toward the late afternoon and evening. Some thunderstorms will be possible with strong wind gusts (higher than than already area) are possible in a few of them.
The heaviest of the rain will be tonight through early Friday. Then we get a break.
However, there will be a risk for an annoying light (and chilly) rain through the weekend. Especially for Kentucky.
Another strong system pushes heavy rain back in Monday with thunderstorms possible. Another round is also possible into early Tuesday but that round is a bit more in question.
There is more fun and games after this mess, the video will cover that.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.