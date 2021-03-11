Gov. Beshear: New guidance for long-term care visitation, expanded Phase 1C vaccine eligibility coming Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Thursday on COVID-19 in the commonwealth and the continued vaccine rollout efforts in Kentucky.
Starting Monday, March 15, Beshear announced new regulation where federally regulated skilled nursing homes will begin opening up for visitation.
Beshear said anyone entering the facilities will need to be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, with attention paid to all CDC and local health guidelines involving face coverings, social distancing, and hand hygiene.
“These facilities that have been so severely impacted by COVID-19 will ease restrictions that have been in place for nearly a year,” Beshear said.
The state’s updated requirements for visiting those in assisted living facilities announced in February are still in place, Beshear said.
More information on Long-term care facilities can be found here.
Beshear also announced regional locations for the Kentucky Career Center to help with unemployment claims are in the works to open up on or around April 15 around the commonwealth.
Appointments will be required for in-person guidance at the 11 new locations, and online appointments will also continue for unemployment assistance.
On Thursday, 1,211 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Kentucky, bringing the total number of cases in Kentucky since the pandemic began to 414,131.
An additional 37 deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky were also confirmed Thursday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky is now 4,921.
Beshear confirmed the state’s positivity rate is now up to 3.95 percent based on a seven-day rolling average.
In vaccination updates, 910,353 unique individuals have been fully vaccinated in Kentucky, with 1,085,295 people who have received at least their first dose.
“At the pace we anticipate getting vaccine, we are going to move very quickly now from this point forward,” Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.
In Kentucky, Phase 1C will expand eligibility starting Monday, March 15 to include all persons 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health conditions (except smoking) the CDC reports “are” or “might be” at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
The vaccine rollout also expands to persons aged 60 or older who face a higher mortality risk.
Other information provided in Thursday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 523
- Patients currently in ICU : 136
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 75
- Long-term care facilities : 9 new resident cases, 10 new staff cases, 7 new deaths
To find a regional vaccination location, click here. Other sites include those set up through partnerships with Kroger, Walmart, Walgreens and other local businesses and pharmacies:
To find out who falls under each vaccine phase, click here. Individuals who want to know if they qualify for the vaccine can click here to fill out a survey or call (855) 598-2246.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Hotline can help with all other vaccine questions at (800) 722-5725.
For additional information on COVID-19 in the commonwealth, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
