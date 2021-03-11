JCPS Superintendent walks through Meyzeek Middle before students return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent, Dr. Marty Pollio spent the better part of an hour walking through the hallways of Meyzeek Middle School before students return April 5.
“You’ve been working hard at (the reopening plan) for a long time,” Pollio said to Meyzeek Middle’s Principal, Dr. Ronda Green who led the walking tour.
Staff began making dozens of changes to the building and operations last Fall.
The safety measures begin before students even walk through the front doors. There, they’ll get their temperatures checked, which will then be recorded on a form daily.
“Parents who are coming to pick up students who have exhibited symptoms, they will use this entrance here, and it’s closer to our health room which is going to be in our gym,” Green said.
Students who are running a fever of 100.4 or higher will quarantine in the gym while supervised by a staff member until a parent can pick them up or a staff member can take them home.
Then, the students who passed the temperature check will walk through the halls to their classrooms. They’ll notice the floors are divided in half, like a two way road. Students can use the bear paw prints covering the floors to guide them which direction to walk.
The changes continue once students arrive in the classroom.
“The desks are six feet apart, and then they have markers on the floor, because kids are kids and they move around and so do their desks, so this is a way for them to ensure they’re maintaining the proper social distance,” Green said.
Meyzeek Middle students will sit in assigned seats in the classroom, the cafeteria and the auditorium for contact tracing.
Dr. Pollio told WAVE 3 News the most complex piece of creating a school safety plan is creating the master schedule during a pandemic.
“Being a high school principal for 10 years, master schedule, when you have 1,500 kids coming in a building and you’re giving all kids seven classes with the variety of menu of classes, then you say we’re dividing that in two based on two cohorts, and we’re having a virtual academy, the challenge of a master schedule is enormous.
JCPS teachers inside the schools could teach both virtual and in-person classes, but never at the same time, according to Pollio. The educators working from home will be exclusively teaching virtually.
All 155 Jefferson County Public Schools will have slightly different safety plans based on the individual buildings and their students.
“We’re not in many ways like a McDonalds or a Starbucks where you walk in the same restaurant in different cities, you essentially see the same menu and it tastes the same,” Pollio said. “Each school has its different complexities, different hallway size; all kinds of different things.”
The first half of JCPS Kindergarten through Second Grade students will go back to class March 17. Third through Fifth Grade will go back March 18, Early childhood will reopen for students March 22, and Middle and High School students will head to class April 5.
To read more details about JCPS’s reopening plan, click here.
