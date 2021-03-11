LMPD: Investigation underway after officer fires shot at arson suspect in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is currently investigating after an arson suspect was shot by an LMPD officer in the Beechmont neighborhood Thursday.
According to MetroSafe dispatch, calls came in around 12:30 p.m. from the Louisville Fire Department Arson Unit requesting for assistance near 6th Street and Ashland Avenue, close to Louisville Fire Station Engine 10.
LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said based on preliminary investigation, the fire department called LMPD officers to assist an arrest in a domestic-related arson.
The suspect fled from arson investigators and was shortly found by LMPD officers in a residential area. Ruoff confirmed the suspect was armed with a knife and a struggle began with LMPD officers.
Ruoff said an officer fired a shot at the suspect following less-lethal tactics to apprehend them.
Officers stayed on scene rendering aid to the suspect while EMS arrived. The suspect was taken to University Hospital where his condition is currently unknown.
An LMPD officer also sustained a head injury and was also transported to University Hospital, according to Ruoff. The officer is still being treated at this time.
Kentucky State Police is currently leading the investigation.
