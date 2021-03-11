Louisville can make ‘significant, strategic’ investments with $435M from Biden’s stimulus bill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill into law Thursday afternoon in the Oval Office.
The American Rescue Plan will give $1,400 stimulus payments to Americans who qualify, and millions of dollars to U.S. cities.
Louisville is set to receive nearly $435 million in funding, which is more than other local cities because of the city/county consolidation. It also adds up to about two-thirds of Metro Council’s annual budget.
The Metro Council budget has been in an influx over the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, managing month to month. Metro Council Budget Chair Bill Hollander said the new funding is a terrific opportunity that needs to be taken advantage of wisely.
“It is a remarkable opportunity for our community to help build back from the pandemic, and make some significant, strategic investments in our future,” Hollander said.
The first half of the funding should arrive within the next two months. The deadline for the city to spend its allocation is Dec. 31, 2024.
The American Rescue Plan comes at an opportune time for Metro Council because right now, it is beginning the process for the fiscal-year 2022 budget.
Although it’s too early to determine where the funding will be allocated, Hollander said it will be a game-changer for the upcoming budget. He said equity will be a major issue, along with infrastructure, human capital needs and workforce training.
“Whether it all gets appropriated as part of this budget or in separate appropriations, I think it’s still to be determined,” Hollander said. “We still need to know a little more about what the rules are for how the American Rescue Plan funds can be spent. But it is a remarkable, remarkable opportunity to make significant change for the community.”
Metro Council wants community input throughout the budget process. Hollander encourages residents to contact their councilmembers or voice concerns at upcoming town hall meetings.
Mayor Greg Fischer is expected to present his budget proposal on April 22. Then, Metro Council will have about two months before voting on a final budget in June.
In between then, the city will organize the public meetings where the public can voice their concerns and opinions. The final dates have not yet been determined.
