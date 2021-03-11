Louisville Free Public Library to resume in-person services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Good news for library patrons in Louisville. Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Thursday that all locations will resume in-person services on Friday, March 26.
Patrons are encouraged to “grab and go”, meaning they can browse for materials and use self-check kiosks to check out items. Visits will be limited to no more than 90 minutes, and building capacity will be limited. Library furniture and computer stations have been reconfigured to maintain social distancing.
All patrons age 5 and up will be required to wear masks, and temperature checks will be performed prior to entry. Masks will be available for patrons who need them.
Computer access, printing and free faxing will still be available at all locations. Click here for more information.
If you’re not quite ready to visit, curbside pickup will still be available. For more information on curbside pickup, call (502) 574-1611 or click here.
Meeting rooms will not be available for public use at this time.
