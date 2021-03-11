Louisville man wins Cash Ball 225 top prize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who has played the Kentucky Lottery’s Cash Ball 225 since its debut has finally hit the jackpot.
The winner, who asked to remain anonymous, said the purchased the winning ticket on February 21 at the Circle K on US 60 in Irvington while heading to Rough River. The man selected the multi-draw option allowing him to play the same sets of numbers for several drawings.
The lottery player said he realized on February 28 that the third line of his numbers matched the winning numbers drawn the previous night.
The ticket was redeemed at Kentucky Lottery headquarters last week with the winner receiving a check for $159,750, after taxes. The man, who told lottery officials that he had been close a few times before, said he is looking forward to being debt free and plans to pay off bills with his winnings.
The Irvington Circle K store will receive a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.