Man who fired on police dies in officer-involved shooting

The pursuit began after Columbus police spotted the pickup in Bartholomew County, but Douglas refused to stop. The chase went through southwestern Bartholomew County and into northern Jackson County. As the chase neared CR 300 West and State Road 58 south of Columbus, the pickup hit a tire deflation device placed in the road. ISP troopers said Douglas stopped the truck in the roadway and fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 style rifle at officers, striking three police vehicles.