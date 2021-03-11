Man who fired on police dies in officer-involved shooting

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man who led police from several agencies on a chase and fired on them twice was shot and killed by police gunfire after a standoff lasting several hours.
The incident began around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday when deputies in Brown County were told to be on the lookout for a Ford pickup being driven by Martin Louis Douglas, Jr., 30, of Nineveh. Douglas was reported to be despondent, possibly armed and intending to hurt someone.
The pursuit began after Columbus police spotted the pickup in Bartholomew County, but Douglas refused to stop. The chase went through southwestern Bartholomew County and into northern Jackson County. As the chase neared CR 300 West and State Road 58 south of Columbus, the pickup hit a tire deflation device placed in the road. ISP troopers said Douglas stopped the truck in the roadway and fired multiple rounds from an AR-15 style rifle at officers, striking three police vehicles.
After Douglas drove off and went into a cornfield near CR 300 West and Deaver Road, police surrounded the truck with the Columbus police SWAT team. An ISP SWAT team arrived later and tried to get Douglas to surrender peacefully.
Nearly five hours after the standoff began, ISP said a member of their SWAT team shot Douglas after he got out of his truck around 5:30 p.m. and took a second AR-15 style rifle from a box in the back.
Douglas died at the scene. No one else was injured.
ISP said detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
