973 new COVID-19 related cases, 28 new deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,409 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of Friday morning, there had been 671,023 cases reported in the state, with 973 new cases and 28 new deaths.
A total of 1,230, 710 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 22,853 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine with 792,217 Hoosiers fully vaccinated.
ISDH says 8,391,163 tests have been preformed to date. The state maintains a 3.1% positivity rate.
To see a list of cases by county, click here.
