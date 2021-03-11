973 new COVID-19 related cases, 28 new deaths reported in Indiana

973 new COVID-19 related cases, 28 new deaths reported in Indiana
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By WAVE3.com Staff | April 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT - Updated March 12 at 12:15 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A total of 12,409 people in Indiana have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

As of Friday morning, there had been 671,023 cases reported in the state, with 973 new cases and 28 new deaths.

A total of 1,230, 710 Hoosiers have received the first dose of a two dose COVID-19 vaccine. Another 22,853 Indiana residents have received the single dose vaccine with 792,217 Hoosiers fully vaccinated.

ISDH says 8,391,163 tests have been preformed to date. The state maintains a 3.1% positivity rate.

To see a list of cases by county, click here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.