Remains from search being examined in case of Louisville mom missing since 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is looking at remains found in southwest Jefferson County.
Searchers in the disappearance of Andrea Knabel got information about an area of Tom Wallace Park in the Jefferson Memorial Forest, though it’s not clear what they’ve learned.
Knabel is the Louisville mother who disappeared in 2019. Her family is hoping the remains found are not human, and that their daughter and sister is alive somewhere, but that hope is fading after 19 months of searching.
About 30 people scoured part of the Jefferson Memorial Forest this week, and Knabel’s father Mike said they got a tip that people of interest, who have been mentioned in connection with her disappearance, were spotted in that area.
Without giving up too much about his daughter’s case, Mike Knabel said after seeing what appeared to be deer bones, others were taken by LMPD for examination. Knabel took some photos.
“I submitted them to two doctors that I happen to know,” he said. “And they could not rule out that a portion of them as being human remains. They are with the coroner right now.”
Mike Knabel and his other daughter Erin have continued to be vigilant since Andrea vanished. A mother of two children, she was last seen in Audubon Park in August 2019.
Previous reporting by WAVE 3 News revealed Knabel’s life was in a downward spiral after she lost her job and her home, and her car was totaled. There have been numerous false sightings for Knabel, who, coincidentally, helped search for missing people as a Missing in America volunteer.
Tips continue coming into the Finding Andrea page on Facebook. Social media and other harassment have been crushing to the family.
“Threats to the family members and private investigators (have been targets), extortion attempts at 1:30 in the morning, saying, ‘We have her, if you don’t send money to this web page,’” Mike Knabel said. “So the craziness continues.”
Knabel said a private investigator from New York has just joined the investigation, and will put a fresh set of eyes on the case. He also said LMPD has pledged to ramp up its investigation. An LMPD spokesman said the department can’t reveal any details, adding only that the case is open and active.
