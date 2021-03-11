‘Who gets what?’ Local financial planner breaks down new round of stimulus checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A third round of economic stimulus checks is officially on the way to Americans.
President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he said will help the U.S. overcome COVID-19.
Louisville-based financial planner Marcus Warren said the bill comes at a time when many families need the help.
“There’s a lot of families out there that are hurting,” Warren said. “They need money in hand.”
To be eligible for the full $1,400 stimulus check, single Americans have to have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less. The threshold for married couples is $150,000. People who make between $75,000-$80,000, and couples who make between $150,000-$160,000 will receive payments, but they will not be in full.
Parents also will receive separate checks for each dependent in their household.
Individuals who earn more than $80,000 and couples who earn more than $160,000 will not receive payments.
The payment amount will be based on either the 2019 or 2020 tax return, whatever that individual has filed most recently.
Biden said some checks to Americans could begin arriving this weekend, but Warren said for most Americans, the money will be available by April.
“The government does not move that fast,” Warren said. “Although this is the third round, so they’re a little more efficient. That’s why it’s best to be cautiously optimistic and if you get it next month, that’s good for the government.”
The stimulus package includes even more help for parents in the form of expanded Child Tax Credits. In the new bill, parents will receive $3,600 per child younger than six years old and $3,000 for each child aged 6-17.
Warren told WAVE 3 News that amount will be paid to families in halves. The first should begin in the summer, and will come in the form of a monthly check until the end of 2021. The other half of the payment will be made available when that person files his or her taxes next year.
“So you’ll basically be getting half of that $3,000 to $3,600 this year and then you’ll get the rest in a refundable tax credit when you file your taxes next year,” Warren said.
