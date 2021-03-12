Bassey leads WKU to CUSA Tournament win over UTSA

(WAVE) - CUSA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Charles Bassey scored 21 points, pulled down nine rebounds and blocked five shots in an 80-67 win over UTSA in the CUSA Tournament semifinals in Frisco, Texas.
The Toppers were 24-25 from the line and improved to 19-6.
“The concern is always finding a way to win that first one,” WKU head coach Rick Stansbury said. “I’ve always said the team that played the first night has the advantage. San Antonio played last night and we didn’t, Never got an opportunity to practice in here, never got to shoot around in here, so that’s the concern.”
The Toppers will face UAB (22-6) in a CUSA semifinal on Friday at 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
