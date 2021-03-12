Cane Madden: Judge says man accused of sexually assaulting child incompetent to face trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County judge found a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl incompetent to stand trial.
Cane Madden is accused of hitting an 8-year-old girl with a shovel, then raping her.
Judge Annie O’Connell found Madden incompetent during his court appearance Thursday.
In 2017, she ruled him incompetent to stand trial in a different sexual assault case that police say he confessed to.
Madden is now scheduled for a hearing next week on the Commonwealth’s petition for involuntary hospitalization.
WAVE 3 News will follow that next week and provide an update when it is available.
