Cane Madden: Judge says man accused of sexually assaulting child incompetent to face trial

Cane Madden is accused of raping an eight-year-old girl and beating her with a shovel. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff | March 11, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated March 11 at 8:15 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County judge found a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl incompetent to stand trial.

Cane Madden is accused of hitting an 8-year-old girl with a shovel, then raping her.

Judge Annie O’Connell found Madden incompetent during his court appearance Thursday.

In 2017, she ruled him incompetent to stand trial in a different sexual assault case that police say he confessed to.

Madden is now scheduled for a hearing next week on the Commonwealth’s petition for involuntary hospitalization.

WAVE 3 News will follow that next week and provide an update when it is available.

