City leaders discuss expanded vaccination eligibility in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Across Kentucky, more people are eligible than ever to the receive a COVID-19 vaccine after Governor Andy Beshear announced further expansion onto phase 1C.
Almost 100,000 people in the city of Louisville have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, meaning about 13% of the city’s population is fully vaccinated as more people become eligible.
As it stands now though, the City of Louisville is still prioritizing vaccines for people 60 and older, but that could change by the end of March
By April 1, the rest of Phase 1C may have better luck getting vaccine appointments across the city.
In the meantime, Mayor Greg Fischer says the vaccines that are going into arms represent greener grass.
“The vaccines that are being distributed here and being distributed elsewhere are making it possible to have life after the pandemic which we’re all looking forward to,” said Fischer.
In Louisville alone,, more than 286,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered consisting of three vaccine products: all of which city health leaders say you shouldn’t be picky.
“231 million people worldwide have received a COVID vaccine, and there have been zero deaths in that group,” said Dr. SaraBeth Hartlage, Interim Medical Director of Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness. “To put it simply, all three vaccines are 100 percent effective at preventing death from COVID.”
Hartlage is encouraging eligible people to get the vaccine. On Friday, that encouragement spanned over to international community members.
Kevin Uyisenga of See Forward Ministries came to Louisville from Rwanda.
He got his second dose of a vaccine Friday and hopes by getting the vaccine himself he can encourage others from immigrant communities.
“We’re still fighting some misinformation and rumors out there which was causing hesitancy,” said Uyisenga, “but we’re starting to see progress in our community.”
Health officials say at least 36 percent of Louisville’s population has now received at least one shot of a COVID vaccine.
