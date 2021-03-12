CVS to give COVID-19 vaccinations at Kentucky pharmacy locations; here’s how to sign up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting this weekend, people in two Kentucky counties will be able to get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS Pharmacy.
CVS Health announced Thursday that stores in Jefferson and Bourbon counties are among 1,200 stores in 29 states and Puerto Rico where the vaccine will be administered.
“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20-25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer of CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”
It’s part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
“My team is just really excited to start getting the vaccinations in the arms of people they really care about and serve every day,” said Emilee Abbott, a pharmacist and district leader for CVS Health.
Abbott said she helps manage 14 different CVS locations throughout Kentucky and the stores in her district are getting a lot of calls from people.
“Our stores are getting a lot of calls asking, ‘When are you guys getting the vaccine? When can I sign up for the vaccine?’” Abbott said.
The company is not releasing the exact locations of which stores will have access to distribute the vaccine.
“I just think we’re going to see a really big impact here in the communities across the state, and those three stores to start, and then hopefully more down the line as more vaccine becomes available,” Abbott said.
Vaccinations are by appointment-only and can be booked beginning Saturday by going to CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. For those without online access, call CVS Health customer service at 800-746-7287. The first doses are expected to be given at most locations on Sunday. When someone goes to schedule an appointment for their first dose, they will be prompted to schedule their second dose.
The company website also shows Indiana as one of the states where the vaccine is available at CVS Pharmacy locations.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.