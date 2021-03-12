FORECAST: Drier but mostly cloudy afternoon; showers return this evening

- RAIN: Showers return this evening, lasting into tomorrow morning
- WEEKEND: Off and on showers will be possible but an all-weekend rain is not expected
- MONDAY: Heavy rain and flooding possible with a stronger system moving through
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain continues to push south through the late morning, leaving us drier but still cloudy this afternoon. Some peaks of sunshine are possible this afternoon as temperatures try to rise to near 60° for highs.
Scattered showers re-develop this evening and last into Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s and low 40s.
While scattered showers and drizzle can’t be ruled out Saturday morning, much of the day looks cloudy and somewhat dry for most of us. High temperatures will be in the 50s tomorrow afternoon. We remain mostly dry Saturday night as the cold front starts to fade.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks FORWARD one hour before bed! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.