FORECAST: Showers tonight, not as wet for the start of the weekend

- TONIGHT: A period of showers exits before daybreak
- WEEKEND: Saturday mainly dry, scattered showers on Sunday
- NEXT WEEK: Two rounds of rain and thunderstorms expected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A quick round of showers arrives late tonight, largely departing before sunrise on Saturday. Low temperatures tonight will get down into the lower 40s.
Most areas will stay pretty dry on Saturday, save for those in Southern Kentucky who may see a few isolated showers both early in the day and during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
Saturday night is looking dry for nearly all of us as we keep skies mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Don’t forget to set your clocks an hour ahead Saturday night before bed as Daylight Saving Time begins!
On Sunday, we’ll see a few more showers pop up during the afternoon and evening in response to a warm front lifting northward toward our region. Expect high temperatures on Sunday to be in the 50s.
A round of rain and thunder is likely on Monday as our next system arrives. After only a small shower chance on a milder Tuesday in the 60s, we’ll be right back at it with another storm system late Wednesday. We’ll watch this one for heavy rain and strong storm potential.
