Goode Morning Weather Blog 3/12

Rain total of 1-2″ in the Metro with 2-3″ west of I-65. Much lighter far north and far south. This was mainly an I-64 heavy rain setup and that played out well with the data.
This rain band out there now will fade to the south this afternoon. More light rain will likely develop later this evening with the higher chance west of I-65.
Much of Saturday is looking dry but light rain may light up the radar again Sunday as the warm front pushes in from the southwest.
The setup for Monday gets more complex and the one after that ...even more of a question.
The video gets into the details :)
