Hoosiers fall to Rutgers 61-50 in Big Ten Tournament

(WAVE) - Indiana failed to make a field in the final 9:48 and lost for the sixth straight time, this time a season ending loss to Rutgers (15-10) in the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. The Scarlet Knights closed the game on a 14-2 run for a 61-50 win.
Armaan Franklin’s baseline jumper with 9:48 left gave Indiana a 48-47 lead. Their only two points the rest of the way came on two Al Durham free throws with 2:35 left.
“Fatigue sort of set in right around that 12 minute, eight minute mark,” IU head coach Archie Miller said.
The Hoosiers finished 6-15 from the free throw line.
“We didn’t convert around the rim,” Miller added. “They do a good job with their defense. We weren’t able get any easy ones.”
The loss was the sixth straight for Indiana after starting the season 12-9. It was also their third loss this season to Rutgers.
Like the last meeting with the Scarlet Knights, Indiana jumped out to an early lead. Trayce Jackson-Davis flew down the lane for a slam to give the Hoosiers a 20-11 lead and Rob Phinisee made it 21-11 with a free throw at the 8:53 mark.
Rutgers closed the first half on a 22-11 run to lead 33-32 at the half.
Jackson-Davis led IU with 19 points and nine rebounds. Al Durham had nine points and Franklin six.
Archie Miller is 67-56 in four seasons in Bloomington, including 33-43 in Big Ten play.
“I’m not entering any offseason wondering if I’m gonna be back,” Miller said. “Those decisions are made way higher than me. My job is to run the program. Doing our thing here. I talk to our administration daily. We’re in a good spot. Didn’t capitalize on some opportunities this year to put ourselves in a position to be able to bounce back after last year’s season was obviously canceled short. It’s disappointing. No one is more disappointed than our team and our program and our coaches.”
The Hoosiers finish 12-15 and will miss the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight season.
