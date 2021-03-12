How will JCPS staff sanitize, ventilate school buildings?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s largest school district will reopen its doors to students beginning next week, but teachers and other staff have already been hard at work inside the schools.
At Byck Elementary, resource teachers Pam Sheehan and Amy Blair spent Friday getting their classrooms ready for students, making birthday charts, preparing lesson plans and spacing out desks.
“We’re feeling much better now that we’re in the building and see what the layout is and decluttered our rooms,” Sheehan said. “Our administrators are working like 25 hours a day trying to get everything together, and that also creates a great sense of comfort.”
A few classrooms over, Byck Elementary School’s janitorial supervisor, Gregory Bass was armed with disinfectant, spraying the high touch surface areas he and his staff will clean daily once students return to the building.
“First thing I’ll do, I’ll come in and sanitize every one of these desks,” Bass said. “I’ll use Re-Juv-Nal. This is what we’ll use at night.”
During the day, Byck Elementary educators will clean the students’ desks and other items in their classrooms, so Bass can focus on other high touch areas like the front door handles and office door knobs.
“Each time somebody comes in I have to sanitize the handles, and the same goes when you’re coming out,” Bass said.
However, regardless of how often Bass cleans those surfaces, there could still be germs in the air.
JCPS installed different ionization filters and UV lights inside each room that does not have an outside air source; the type of filter depends on each individual building’s needs.
“When we talk ventilation like they say, outside air is key,” James Jones, JCPS mechanical maintenance supervisor said.
The ionization filters will help exchange the air six times every hour in the average sized classroom.
The preparations have kept JCPS staff busy, but Sheehan and Blair told WAVE 3 News the idea of being able to see their students again has made the hard work worth it.
“I know our kids have probably been through so much,” Sheehan said. “Wrapping our theoretical arms around them and building that safe environment, getting them back into routines, getting ourselves back into a routine; it’s a tall order, it’s a tall order, but I think we’re all really enthusiastic about seeing our kids again and knowing we’re all in the struggle together.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.