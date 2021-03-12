‘It was just soul wrenching.’ A son explains why he took a job in a nursing home to be close to his ailing mother

”It meant closure. It meant no regrets knowing every day that I did as much as I could for my mother,” Nichols said. “For the ability of me to be able to comfort my mom to the last minutes, you always want loved ones to go peacefully. But to tell her that she was a good mom, a good sister, a good wife--those last minutes I wanted to let her know, I had already told her many times, but I wanted her to have something to go away with.”