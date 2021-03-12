JCPS to offer free rapid COVID testing for students, staff and family

By Charles Gazaway | March 12, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST - Updated March 12 at 9:26 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Jefferson County Public Schools will be offering COVID-19 rapid testing for all students, staff and family members.

The testing, which is being done in a partnership with Louisville Metro Public Health & Wellness and Sphere, is voluntary.

Testing begins March 15 and will be done by appointment at drive-thru sites located at the following JCPS schools:

  • Academy @ Shawnee, 4001 Herman St.
  • Ballard High School, 6000 Brownsboro Rd.
  • Central High School, 1130 W Chestnut St.
  • Fairdale High School, 1001 Fairdale Rd.
  • Iroquois High School, 4615 Taylor Blvd.
  • Marion C. Moore School, 6415 Outer Loop
  • Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Ln.
  • Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 1501 Rangeland Rd.
  • Waggener High School, 330 S Hubbards Ln.
  • Western Middle School, 2201 W Main St.
  • Western High School, 2501 Rockford Ln.
  • Valley High School, 10200 Dixie Hwy.

The tests will be done Monday-Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here. Adults are asked to bring a photo ID.

JCPS says a limited number of unscheduled tests for walk-up and drive-ups will be available. Those who show up without an appointment will be accommodated as space permits.

JCPS says rapid COVID-19 testing kits will be provided to all schools so the nursing staff can test students or staff who arrive at school with symptoms.

