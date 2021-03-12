Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic opens in Southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - The Johnson & Johnson mass vaccination clinic in Sellersburg opened for Indiana residents Friday.
It’s the second of three mass vaccination sites organized by the state. The first clinic was March 5-6 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Sellersburg clinic at Ivy Tech Community College is March 12-13, with about 5,780 appointments fully booked, and the third clinic will be in South Bend at Notre Dame on March 26-27.
The three sites will exclusively administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which means patients will not need to return for a second dose. If the state receives more supply, health leaders said more clinic will be organized through Indiana.
“We were really excited for the State Department of Health to receive Johnson & Johnson because we’ve been waiting for it to do events like this,” Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said.
The Sellersburg clinic opened at 8 a.m. Friday. Dozens of patients were kept in their vehicles and directed by members of the Indiana National Guard.
“The efficiency of this place is very impressive,” Indiana resident Clayton Pace said. “They have more than enough personnel to get everybody in line and directed.”
Pace registered for his vaccine about two weeks ago when eligibility opened for residents 50 and older. At Ivy Tech, he said the entire process took approximately 30 minutes.
“The shot itself, couldn’t feel it,” Pace said. “After, you feel it. It does tighten your muscle up. But overall, great experience.”
After patients received a shot, they were asked to wait off to the side for any potential reaction. Once given the all clear, patients received a COVID-19 vaccination record card.
“It’s really neat to walk down the line of cars and see friends and neighbors who are getting vaccinated,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. “It makes for a really cool event. I couldn’t be happier.”
Added Weaver: “People are excited to come. They can see the light at the end of the tunnel. They want to get the vaccine. So, it’s quite remarkable.”
Although the Sellersburg clinic is fully booked, Indiana residents can find appointments at other locations. Health care workers, first responders, and anyone 50 and older are eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine. To find an appointment, click here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.