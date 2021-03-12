Juveniles arrested after high speed chase topping 110 MPH

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY. (WAVE) - An attempt by Kentucky State Police to pull over a speeding car led to a pursuit that ended with the arrests of four people and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.
Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, a KSP trooper spotted a 2012 Dodge Avenger heading southbound traveling at 110 miles per hour. The car sped off when the trooper attempted to pull it over.
The Avenger, which was clocked at the 118 mph, got off I-65 South at the Upton exit and got back on the on I-65 heading north. As the car reached the 91 mile marker, Elizabethtown police used stop sticks to flatten the vehicle’s tires.
The car finally came to a stop at the 93 mile marker and the four people inside, all juveniles, were arrested. They ae being held in the Warren County Detnetion Center in Bowling Green.
KSP said the Avenger had been reported stolen in Frankfort.
